Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.