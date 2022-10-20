Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Taylor Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under with Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, and Viktor Hovland; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 second, Moore chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.