Taylor Montgomery shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Taylor Montgomery hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Montgomery's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

Montgomery hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Montgomery hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.