  • Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im from 125 yards, sets up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.