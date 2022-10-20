-
Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im from 125 yards, sets up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under with Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Im chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Im's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to even-par for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Im's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Im's tee shot went 232 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
