Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under with Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kim's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.