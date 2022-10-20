Shane Lowry posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Shane Lowry hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and finished the round bogey free. Lowry finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Shane Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lowry hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.