Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sepp Straka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Straka got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Straka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Straka to even for the round.