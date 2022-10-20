  • Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sepp Straka makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka rolls in birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sepp Straka makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.