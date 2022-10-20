Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Muñoz's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.