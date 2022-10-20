Seamus Power putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Seamus Power hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Seamus Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Power chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Power's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Power had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.