Scottie Scheffler shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Scheffler hit his 104 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.