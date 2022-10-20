Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Scott Stallings hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stallings's 183 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Stallings hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Stallings's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.