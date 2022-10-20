Sanghyun Park shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sanghyun Park hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Park finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Park reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

Park got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Park to even-par for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Park reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Park got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Park to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Park hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Park's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Park to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Park had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Park to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Park had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Park to 2 under for the round.