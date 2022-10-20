7-over 78 by Sanghun Shin in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sanghun Shin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Shin finished his day in 77th at 7 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Shin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shin to 1 under for the round.

Shin got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Shin to even-par for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Shin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shin to 1 over for the round.

Shin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Shin to 2 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Shin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shin to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Shin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Shin to 6 over for the round.

Shin got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shin to 7 over for the round.