Sam Burns putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sam Burns hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Sam Burns hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Burns hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Burns hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burns hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.