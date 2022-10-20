8-over 79 by Sahith Theegala in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day in 78th at 8 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Theegala got a double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Theegala went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

Theegala hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Theegala to 6 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Theegala's tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Theegala to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Theegala to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Theegala's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 8 over for the round.