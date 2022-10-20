S.H. Kim putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

S.H. Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, S.H. Kim hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved S.H. Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 89 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.