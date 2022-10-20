Ryan Palmer shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 75th at 5 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Palmer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer took a drop on his fourth. He finished by putting his fifth shot onto the green and one putted for double bogey. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Palmer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Palmer's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Palmer to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Palmer's 89 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 over for the round.