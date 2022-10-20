Russell Henley shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

Henley tee shot went 208 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Henley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.