Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Rory McIlroy in the first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy makes birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rory McIlroy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McIlroy finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Tom Kim, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Rory McIlroy hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th McIlroy hit his tee shot 354 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
