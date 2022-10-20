  • Rickie Fowler shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rickie Fowler makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler birdies the last at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rickie Fowler makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.