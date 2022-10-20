Rickie Fowler shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the day.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Fowler had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 175 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.