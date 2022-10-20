Mito Pereira putts himself to an even-par first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Mito Pereira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Mito Pereira's 83 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Pereira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pereira hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Pereira's tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Pereira's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.