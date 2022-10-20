Max Homa shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Homa hit his 105 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Homa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.