Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Maverick McNealy's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.