Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kuchar's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.