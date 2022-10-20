Luke List shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, List's tee shot went 275 yards to the native area, his second shot went 130 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

List hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, List's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, List chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept List at 2 over for the round.