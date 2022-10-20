Lucas Glover putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lucas Glover hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Glover's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.