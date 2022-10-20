Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Lee Hodges hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee Hodges hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hodges had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.