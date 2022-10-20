Kurt Kitayama putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Kurt Kitayama hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kitayama hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

Kitayama had a 354-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kitayama's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kitayama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.