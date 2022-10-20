  • Kevin Kisner putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner gets up-and-down from the bunker to make birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.