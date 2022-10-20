Kevin Kisner putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Kevin Kisner tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kisner hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Kisner's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.