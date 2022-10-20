Keith Mitchell shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.