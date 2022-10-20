Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bradley's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.