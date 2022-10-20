K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, K.H. Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.