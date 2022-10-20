-
Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Justin Thomas on wanting to win multiple times per year
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Justin Thomas speaks on still wanting to improve even after a successful season that included a win at the PGA Championship
In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Thomas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Thomas's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Thomas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
