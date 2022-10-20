Justin Suh shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Justin Suh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Suh hit his 108 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Suh suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.