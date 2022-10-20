Jordan Spieth shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Spieth's tee shot went 299 yards to the native area and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a three-putt for bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Spieth to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Spieth hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

Spieth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 5 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.