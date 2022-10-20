  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Jon Rahm talks about the expectations he faces in certain events, particularly when playing in Spain, and how he responds to pressure. Rahm recently joined Seve Ballesteros as the only three-time winners of the Spanish Open.
    Interviews

    Jon Rahm on responding to pressure before THE CJ CUP

    Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Jon Rahm talks about the expectations he faces in certain events, particularly when playing in Spain, and how he responds to pressure. Rahm recently joined Seve Ballesteros as the only three-time winners of the Spanish Open.