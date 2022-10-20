Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jon Rahm hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Rahm suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Rahm's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Rahm hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Rahm's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.