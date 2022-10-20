John Huh shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

John Huh hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Huh hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Huh's tee shot went 243 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.