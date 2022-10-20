Jason Day shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Jason Day hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Day chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Day's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Day had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.