J.T. Poston shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, J.T. Poston hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Poston's 189 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Poston hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Poston went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.