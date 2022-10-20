J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Spaun's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 595-yard par-5 second, Spaun went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun his second shot was a drop and his approach went 89 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Spaun's 194 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Spaun hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Spaun hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.