Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
October 20, 2022
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama sticks close from the bunker at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Matsuyama hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the native area Matsuyama stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
