Harris English shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 2 under for the round.

English tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, English hit his 272 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English had a fantastic chip-in on the 230-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 231 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

English hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.