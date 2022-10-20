Strong putting brings Gary Woodland a 6-under 65 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Gary Woodland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 1st at 6 under with Trey Mullinax; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Gary Woodland had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Woodland had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Woodland's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Woodland's 118 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 6 under for the round.