Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Grillo's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Grillo hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Grillo's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 14th, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.