Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Denny McCarthy's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.