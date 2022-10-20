Davis Riley putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Davis Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Riley hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Riley to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Riley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.