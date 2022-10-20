Danny Willett shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Willett chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 under for the round.