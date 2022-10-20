Corey Conners putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-5 second, Corey Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.