Collin Morikawa rebounds from poor front in first round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Morikawa finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Collin Morikawa hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Morikawa hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Morikawa's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.