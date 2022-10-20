Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 284 yards to the native area, his second shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.